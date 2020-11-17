JS passes bill to ensure compensation for air passenger’s death, injuries

The Air Transport (Montreal Convention 1999) Bill, 2020 was passed in parliament on Tuesday to pave the way for an air passenger to get US$ 160,000 (Tk 14 million) as compensation in case of death, reports news agency UNB.

Civil aviation and tourism affairs state minister Md. Mahbub Ali moved the bill in the House and it was passed by voice vote.

If the bill is transformed into a law, it will also help ensure proper compensation for the injuries of air passengers, damages of baggage or cargo goods in line with the Montreal Convention 1999.