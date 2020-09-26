JS whip Atiur contracts coronavirus

Atiur Rahman Atik, Jatiya Sangsad whip and also president of Sherpur district Awami League, has been infected with coronavirus, reports UNB.

His test result came on Friday night, said his daughter Sharmin Rahman Oni.

He is now taking treatment staying in home isolation in his flat of NAM Bhaban, said his daughter adding that his father has been suffering from fever.

Decision will be taken today about his hospilisation, said Sharmin.