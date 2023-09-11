Corruption increases than before, planning minister tells parliament

The corruption across the country has increased in many areas than before, planning minister MA Mannan has said.

While replying to the criticism of the members of parliament (MP) of the opposition party during a discussion on the passage of the 'Bangladesh Public Procurement Authority Bill' in the national parliament on Sunday, the minister admitted the fact that corruption has increased

An opposition parliament member made an allegation that there are corruptions in many projects.

Replying to the allegation the minister said, “They (the MPs took part in the discussion) all agree on one thing, I also agree with them. Corruption has increased in many areas."