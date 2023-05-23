Govt working to establish Bangladesh as a brand: MA Mannan

Planning minister MA Mannan on Monday said that the government has been trying to establish Bangladesh as a brand right from the start of this regime, reports BSS.

He said, "We're trying to establish Bangladesh as a brand. Bangladesh, once, was known as a country with no roads and no electricity. Our country was considered a backward once back then. But now we've covered a lot of ground.”

“The overall progress has been a game changer for Bangladesh and this has been possible because of the visionary leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina," he added.

The planning minister made the remark while addressing the closing session of the Modern Marketing Conclave 2023 held at a city hotel on Monday evening.