Our policies are conducive to corruption

It is not possible on the part of the public to know how the macro economy is running. But on a personal level, they understand very well how the economy is running. When you go to the market, you understand the state of income and expenditure and the level of inflation. So when 70 per cent of the people say that the economy is going in the wrong direction, that is reflected in real statistics.

The survey indicates why the people have this perception. But there is another angle to this and this is whether there is any objective or desire to fix the situation. The people see a lack of will here. In recent times there was a global inflation context that was perhaps relevant a year ago, but not at the moment. In many places of the world, inflation has fallen in the countries which had faced this crisis. But not in Bangladesh. Why not? The response to this being given by the people has political connotations. They feel that simply having the wish is not enough, there is work to be done. Effective measures must be taken to keep the market in control. Action has to be taken against the interests of certain quarters. But at present we see that crony interests and the government’s policy making circles have merged as one.