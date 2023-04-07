PM sees stable parliamentary democracy behind massive development

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today told parliament that Bangladesh has witnessed massive development because of the consistency of parliamentary democracy and a stable political environment since 2008.

"In line with the constitution during the last three terms - (starting from) 2008, 2014 and 2018, the continuous progress of the Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad, the consistency of parliamentary democracy and political stability have created a scope for massive development in Bangladesh," she said.

Sheikh Hasina, also the Leader of the House, said this while placing a motion in the House on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh National Parliament.

In continuation of the scope, she said, Bangladesh achieved many successes like the successful implementation of Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), reducing the poverty rate to 18 per cent from 40 per cent, gradual sustainable development of Bangladesh, Bangladesh’s graduation into the club of developing countries, reaching electricity to cent percent houses, massive development of communication infrastructures, attaining food autarky, constructing Padma Bridge with own finance, implementation of Metrorail project, launching Bangabandhu Satellite, setting up Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, rehabilitation of landless and homeless people under Ashrayan project, women empowerment, construction of Birnibash (houses) for freedom fighters and building Digital Bangladesh.