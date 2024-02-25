Reserved seats for women in parliament: All 50 win uncontested

All the 50 candidates for the reserved seats for women in the 12th parliament were declared elected unopposed Sunday, the last day for the withdrawal of nomination papers.

Returning officer Moniruzzaman Talukdar announced the candidates as winners.

The voting was scheduled for 14 March. But the voting was not required as there were no other opposing candidates. The voters of this election are the MPs elected by direct voting. However, no voting was seen for the reserved seats for women in previous parliaments as well.