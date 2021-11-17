Oppositions in parliament exist only on ‘pen and paper’: Opposition MPs

Members of the oppositions, Jatiya Party (JaPa) and BNP, have raised questions regarding the role of oppositions in the parliament.

They said the role of oppositions in the parliament exists only on pen and paper.

They have demanded that the deputy speaker has to be appointed from the opposition, the status of whip from the opposition party has to be determined in accordance with the status of the ruling party and chairmen of different parliamentary standing committees have to be appointed from the opposition.

They raised these demands during a discussion on the Leader and Deputy Leader of Opposition (Remuneration and Privileges) Bill, 2021 in the parliament on Tuesday.