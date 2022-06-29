Scheme to whiten black money in budget against good governance: GM Quader

Quader, also Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament), said this while participating in the general discussion on the proposed budget for the 2022-23 financial year.

Quader said that the finance minister used to deny money laundering. “But with this proposal, he has not only recognised money laundering, he has recognised this act as a good deed.”

Criticising the budget proposal to legalise money laundering through paying certain amount of tax, GM Quader said that illegal money will be legalised only if taxes are paid.

“This will not eliminate bad people and nurture good ones. Rather it will encourage bad people and oppress good ones,” he added.