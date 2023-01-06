Despite instability in global economy food security ensured in Bangladesh: President Hamid

President M Abdul Hamid on Thursday called upon all concerned for further integrated efforts to build an exploitation-free society by entirely eradicating corruption, terrorism, drugs and militancy from the country.

The President made the call as he addressed the New Year’s (2023) first session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) in the evening.

The head of the state termed parliament as the focal point of people’s expectations and said, “People are the source of all power... All public representatives must give priority to the public interests.”