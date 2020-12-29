Two parliamentary standing committees silent throughout the year

The year comes to a close, but the parliamentary standing committee on the textile and jute ministry has not held a single meeting. The parliamentary standing committee on the Chittagong Hill Tracts ministry has remained similarly inert. According to the Jatiya Sangsad’s rules of procedure, each parliamentary standing committee is to have at least one meeting a month. However, these two committees have remained silent the entire year. Yet one of the major tasks of the committees is to review the performance of the ministries and to investigate irregularities and other serious allegations.

The other committees are not very active either. From January to November this year, 10 of the standing committees have held two meetings each at the most.

Analysts said that the standing committees are supposed to ensure the accountability of the government, that is, of the ministries. But this is not happening due to the inaction of the committees.

Within 10 working days of the beginning of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament), 50 parliamentary standing committees were formed. Though the committees were formed speedily, most of these have hardly any activities at all. Other than one or two, none of the committees are adhering to the rule of holding at least one meeting a month.