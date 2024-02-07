Momen calls for action against extortionists in his constituency

The Awami League lawmaker elected from Sylhet-1 constituency said this while speaking on his notice to call to attention important public issues in parliament.

According to Section-71 of rules of procedure of parliament, respective MPs are given two-minutes to discuss the issue.

In his speech, the immediate past foreign minister, Abdul Momen, said that the small and medium businesspersons of his constituency have complained to him that some local criminals have been forcing them to pay Tk 5,000-10,000 from each truck carrying daily necessities including vegetables and sugar.