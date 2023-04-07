President calls for standing united against anti-democratic evil forces

President M Abdul Hamid today called upon all to stand united against any evil force that threatens the country's hard-earned democracy as he addressed the "Special Jatiya Sangsad Session" marking the parliament's golden jubilee.

"All must stand united against any evil force that threatens democracy," the president told the House. It is presumed to be his last speech in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) as the president.

Abdul Hamid's second term as president is coming to an end on 23 April. He has been the president for last 10 years in two consecutive terms. President-elect Md Sahabuddin is likely to take oath as the new president on 24 April.

Urging the people of the country, irrespective of political affiliations, the head of state said, "Let's join together to build a welfare-oriented state keeping the beloved motherland away from conflicts and any extremist and terror acts."

The Jatiya Sangsad is the 'heart of democratic practice', said the president and urged the parliamentarians of both the treasury and opposition benches to stay above all sorts of enmity, personal and party interests for constructive, effective and active participation to establish democracy.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was in the chair while leader of the house and prime inister Sheikh Hasina and opposition leader Rowshan Ershad were present at the special session. President-elect Md Sahabuddin and president Hamid's wife Rashida Khanam witnessed it.

In his 16-page written speech, the president said, "Our identity as a self-respecting, patriotic nation on the map of the world should be upheld with our integrity, honesty and hard work."

He said: "Our thoughts, work-plan and strategies for the development of the country may be different but there should be no violence, no conflict of interest and deep unity should be forged in the areas of national interest and patriotism."