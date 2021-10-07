Parliamentarian Shafiqul's luxury home

Natore is just like other small towns of the country. Houses, roads or office buildings in the town are not distinguishable enough to draw anyone’s attention. But the Kandivitua locality of the town is a bit exceptional. Two nearby houses across a road have made the area distinct from other parts of the town.

One of the houses is named ‘Jannati Palace’. It truly has the look of a palace. The construction work of the house had begun after the 2018 general election and completed six months ago. Boundary walls and huge gate of the triplex building are well crafted. Main building is overlooked by the open space in the front. Red tiles cover the rooftop of the building. Apart from other rooms, a swimming pool and a gym are the main attractions of the building’s third floor. Locals said there was a pond on the land. The house was constructed after filling up the pond hastily.

This house belongs to Natore sadar constituency’s lawmaker Shafiqul Islam alias Shimul. The house, built on a plot of 28 decimal lands, is named after his wife Shamima Sultana Jannati. Awami League leaders claimed the house is decorated with expensive foreign materials and fittings.

Within 100 yards of the house, another three-storied house would draw the attraction of any visitor. MP Shimul’s younger brother Sajedul Islam alias Sagar lives in that white colour house. The house’s design, big door and fittings have made it exceptional in Natore town. Construction of the house was started just before the MP’s building.