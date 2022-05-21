Parliamentary delegation underscores greater engagement with the US

The delegation of the parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Bangladesh has underscored the greater engagements between Bangladesh and the United States to further strengthen the existing bilateral relations, reports BSS.

The parliamentary team expressed this view when they had meetings with ambassador Donald Lu, assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian affairs at the State Department, and Congressman Dwight Evans at his Longworth office in the Capitol Hill here on their second day of the visit on Thursday, said a press release on Saturday.

The delegation also participated in a roundtable discussion with senior officials of the International Republican Institute (IRI), led by its president Daniel Twining.