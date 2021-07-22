Passenger, vehicle-carrying ferry services to remain suspended

The release also said all types of passenger vessels, including launches, speedboats and trawlers will be suspended on the inland waterways. The owners, masters, drivers, staff, passengers and all concerned are requested to abide by the instructions.
“Action would be taken against those who will breach the order,” the release added.
Against the backdrop of Covid-19 (Coronavirus disease) outbreak, the government has decided to impose strict shutdown across the country from early morning tomorrow until 5 August midnight.
“Strict lockdown will be enforced throughout the country from Friday morning and it would be stricter than before,” State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain told media today.