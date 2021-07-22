Bangladesh

Passenger, vehicle-carrying ferry services to remain suspended

Prothom Alo English Desk
Public transport services and vehicles-carrying ferry services will remain suspended from 6:00am on 23 July to 12:00am on 5 August, said a press release of the Shipping Ministry on Thursday.

However, movement of vehicles involved in transporting goods, emergency services, food, medical equipment, daily essentials, garment materials and the media will remain out of the purview of the restriction, reports BSS.

The release also said all types of passenger vessels, including launches, speedboats and trawlers will be suspended on the inland waterways. The owners, masters, drivers, staff, passengers and all concerned are requested to abide by the instructions.

“Action would be taken against those who will breach the order,” the release added.

Against the backdrop of Covid-19 (Coronavirus disease) outbreak, the government has decided to impose strict shutdown across the country from early morning tomorrow until 5 August midnight.

“Strict lockdown will be enforced throughout the country from Friday morning and it would be stricter than before,” State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain told media today.

