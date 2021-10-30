Patients concerned about appalling negligence in hospital hygiene

There is a growing tendency among middle-class patients in Bangladesh to avoid knocking on hospital doors, even in the case of any critical condition. The reasons they describe are not pleasant at all.

Poor hygiene management in hospitals and care facilities, the horrible conditions of toilets, dirty floors, bad smell in the air, overcrowding, noise, ‘unfriendly behaviour by nurses and physicians’ and surging medical bills are among the reasons people try to avoid going to hospitals in Bangladesh.

“Maintaining hygiene in hospitals and clinics is extremely important, and then comes the compassionate approach by hospital staff, including the nurse and physician. That’s great amiss in Bangladesh’s medical service ‘industry’. And this is one of the reasons why many people go abroad for medical treatment,” said Shamsur Rahman (not his real name), in his mid-50s.