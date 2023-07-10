Khadija’s bail to be stayed for 4 more months

The Appellate Division has stood over the bail hearing of Jagannath University student Khadijatul Kubra, who has been in prison after being arrested in two cases filed under the Digital Security Act, for four months.

The four-member appellate bench led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order on Monday.

Lawyers relevant to the cases said the bail order of Khadijatul Kubra given by the High Court (HC) would be stayed for four months as a result of the order passed by the Appellate Division on Monday.