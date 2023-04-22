How will I celebrate Eid when my daughter is jailed: Khadija’s mother

“There is no peace in my life since the day my daughter was arrested. How will we celebrate Eid when my daughter is in prison? I never have thought that my daughter would be spending days in jail,” said Fatema Khatun, mother of Khadijatul Kubra, who is imprisoned in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.

Khadijatul Kubra is a second year student of the political science department at the Jagannath University. She has been in prison for the last eight months in a case filed under the Digital Security Act. Khadija’s family lives in Mirpur. Khadija’s father is an expatriate.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Fatema Khatun said, “Khadija’s father has been sending money for Eid shopping since her childhood. Khadija used to buy clothes of her choice from different markets with that money. Khadija’s father has sent money this year too. I bought some clothes for Khadija with that money and gave it to her in jail two weeks ago.”