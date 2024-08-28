Contempt of court petition filed against 7 former SC judges

A lawyer on Wednesday filed a contempt of court petition against seven former judges of the Appellate Division including three former chief justices.

The seven accused are - former chief justices Syed Mahmud Hossain, Hasan Foez Siddique and Obaidul Hassan and four former Appellate Division judges M Imman Ali, Mirza Hussain Haider, Abu Bakar Siddiquee and Md Nuruzzaman.

Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Eunus Ali Akond filed the petition with the High Court for punishing him without giving him any opportunity to take part in any hearing to defend his case, by abusing their powers and violating the contempt of court act.

"They first issued contempt of court rule against me on 27 September, 2020, suspending me from practicing at the apex court, without giving me any opportunity to take part in any hearing. On 12 October, 2020, they imposed a cost on me and suspended me from practicing for three months," the petitioner said.