PCR test to be launched at airports: Cabinet secy

The cabinet meeting with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair on Monday ordered immediate arrangements for PCR testing in three international airports to provide passengers the results within four hours ahead of their journey abroad.

"Many countries are demanding PCR test of the passengers within their four, six or eight hours of flying. Instant direction is given today to arrange necessary steps within two or three days to carry out the PCR test at the airports within four hours of flying," said cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.