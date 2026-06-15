Dhaka seeks details after PM’s adviser denied entry to Delhi
The government is seeking details about an incident in which Zahed Ur Rahman, the prime minister’s adviser on policy and strategy, was denied entry into Delhi by Indian immigration authorities. A decision on any further action will be made after the circumstances of the incident are fully established.
Government sources confirmed the matter on Monday morning.
Despite prior notification through diplomatic channels, Indian immigration authorities prevented Zahed Ur Rahman from entering Delhi on Sunday evening for what diplomatic sources described as “mysterious reasons.”
Although permission was later granted following instructions from higher authorities, the adviser chose not to enter India and instead is returning to Dhaka via Colombo. Diplomatic sources in both Dhaka and Delhi confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.
Government sources in Dhaka said on Monday morning that authorities are gathering detailed information about what occurred at Delhi airport. Any decision regarding the government’s response will be taken after a full understanding of the events surrounding the incident has been obtained.
A two-day meeting of senior officials of the Indian Ocean Rim Association is scheduled to begin in Delhi today. Zahed Ur Rahman was expected to participate in the meeting as head of the Bangladesh delegation.
A senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Prothom Alo on Monday morning that the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi had formally informed India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Friday about the adviser’s participation in the meeting.
In addition, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India M Riaz Hamidullah spoke by telephone with the relevant officials of India’s foreign ministry regarding the visit of the prime minister’s adviser.
Several senior officials in Dhaka, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the incident at Delhi airport as “mysterious,” given that advance notification had been provided both through official correspondence and direct communication regarding the visit of a senior Bangladeshi government representative.
Zahed Ur Rahman arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday evening to attend the two-day IORA senior officials’ meeting that begins in Delhi today. He was scheduled to lead the Bangladesh delegation at the gathering.