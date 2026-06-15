Dhaka seeks details after PM’s adviser denied entry to Delhi

The government is seeking details about an incident in which Zahed Ur Rahman, the prime minister’s adviser on policy and strategy, was denied entry into Delhi by Indian immigration authorities. A decision on any further action will be made after the circumstances of the incident are fully established.

Government sources confirmed the matter on Monday morning.

Despite prior notification through diplomatic channels, Indian immigration authorities prevented Zahed Ur Rahman from entering Delhi on Sunday evening for what diplomatic sources described as “mysterious reasons.”

Although permission was later granted following instructions from higher authorities, the adviser chose not to enter India and instead is returning to Dhaka via Colombo. Diplomatic sources in both Dhaka and Delhi confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.