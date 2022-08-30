Bangladesh Civic Space Network launched to promote civil rights

Speakers at the event said that the civic space in Bangladesh is gradually shrinking. Attempts to inflict absolute control are evident everywhere in the state. Civil society organizations must play a proactive role and raise its voice in getting out of this situation. Therefore, it is important to develop a sense of civic right and responsibility among the citizens.

Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary for SHUJAN, said, ‘‘It is not possible to bring qualitative as well as positive changes in the state machinery without the active participation of citizens. For this, citizens should be, firstly, aware of their own rights and responsibilities.’’

Professor Imtiaz Ahmed said, ‘‘The civil society of the country is now clearly divided. A significant section of them is now heading abroad in anticipation of a secure future. To better the current situation, they should be brought back to the country. At the same time, it is important to increase investment in the education sector.’’