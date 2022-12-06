BPC to monitor smooth supply of diesel for irrigation

BPC has launched a central control cell at its headquarters in Chattogram to monitor the supply of diesel, the main petroleum fuel for the irrigation pumps, during the coming irrigation season.

Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) disclosed this at a virtual inter-ministerial meeting on Tuesday. The power, energy and mineral resources ministry organised the meeting to discuss the overall preparation to facilitate the farmers ahead of the irrigation season.

Prime minister’s energy advisor Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury and state minister for power, energy and mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid were present at the meeting.