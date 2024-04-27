Bangladesh displays skills dev achievements at ILO forum

Bangladesh has achieved significant advancements in skills development, notably in ensuring accessibility and equity for marginalised groups, such as women, indigenous communities, and persons with disabilities.

These endeavours align closely with the government's stated political objectives and developmental priorities, says the Bangladesh delegation while briefing a high-level panel at International Labour Organization (ILO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

The panel discussed Bangladesh's advancement in skills and technical education through partnerships with the ILO, European Union, and Canadian government. Representatives of the government, employers, and development partners were invited to the event.