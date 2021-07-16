People above 18 yrs to be vaccinated to continue academic activities: Health minister

There are 4.5 million (45 lakh) doses of vaccine in the country, the health minister said nearly 15 million (1.5 crore) shots of vaccine including AstraZeneca will arrive in Bangladesh very soon, an official release said.
The people, who have already received first doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, will get second doses, he added.
Bangladesh has so far approved eight Covid-19 vaccines to control the deadly disease.
These vaccines are -- Covid-19 vaccine Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, “CoronaVac”, manufactured by Sinovac Life Sciences Company Limited, Pfizer mRNA Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield produced by Serum Institute of India, Sputnik V manufactured by Generium Joint Stock Company of Russia, AstraZeneca manufactured by Sweden and Sinopharm produced by Beijing Institute of Biological Products Co. Ltd. of China.