People above 18 yrs to be vaccinated to continue academic activities: Health minister

Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque on Thursday said people aged above 18 years would be brought under Covid-19 vaccination coverage to continue academic activities in the country, reports BSS.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is firmly committed to bring all people under vaccination coverage to protect them from coronavirus,” he told the inaugural function of newly extended ICU beds and outpatient department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital at Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS) in the capital.