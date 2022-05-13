People scoff at cases filed for animals

The government has enacted a new law for animal welfare, annulling a century old one. The new law is titled ‘Animal Welfare Act, 2019’. However, the law isn’t coming to any much use.

Members of organisations working with animals say only ten or so cases have been filed under the act since its enactment. The main reason behind such a low number of cases being filed despite a high number of related incidents, is that government hasn't promoted of publicised the act adequately.

Many people don’t even know about the act. Apart from that, there are more complications regarding the act’s implementation. And, anyone who files a case about cruelty against animals, is mocked. People scoff at them.