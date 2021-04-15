People who do not need 'movement pass'

A countrywide lockdown is going on to contain the spread of novel coronavirus transmission. Stern restrictions have been imposed by the government on public movement. However, people who work at banks, factories and hospitals are exempt from these restrictions. Besides, different emergency services are also open.

But there have been incidents of misunderstanding regarding who can go out and who cannot on the first of the countrywide lockdown on Wednesday. Police have taken actions against many who work at organisations that fall under the emergency services category.

To clarify this, police headquarters has announced the category of people, who are exempted from the restrictions. These people do not need any "movement pass" from the police. Their identity cards will be enough to go to workplaces.