People who do not need 'movement pass'

A countrywide lockdown is going on to contain the spread of novel coronavirus transmission. Stern restrictions have been imposed by the government on public movement. However, people who work at banks, factories and hospitals are exempt from these restrictions. Besides, different emergency services are also open.
But there have been incidents of misunderstanding regarding who can go out and who cannot on the first of the countrywide lockdown on Wednesday. Police have taken actions against many who work at organisations that fall under the emergency services category.
To clarify this, police headquarters has announced the category of people, who are exempted from the restrictions. These people do not need any "movement pass" from the police. Their identity cards will be enough to go to workplaces.
People who are exempted from the restrictions of lockdown are:
1. Physicians
2. Nurses
3. Medical staff
4. People affiliated with the vaccination drive
5. Bankers
6. Other bank staff
7. Journalists
8. Camera persons for media houses
9. Telephone or internet services workers
10. Private security guards
11. Officials and employees affiliated with emergency services
12. Government officials
13. Workers, employees and officials who are engaged in the production-related works at readymade garments sector
14. Members of law enforcement agencies
15. Fire service
16. Postal service
17. Officials and employees affiliated with water, electricity, gas and fuel services
18. People affiliated with port activities.
Concerned police officers have been requested to brief the police members deployed at various check posts about this. As offices under the emergency category are open, public movement will increase Thursday.