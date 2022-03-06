People's purchase power increases three times: Hasan

"An unarmed nation had turned into an armed nation through the 7 March speech of Bangabandhu and achieved the independence. And, currently the country is marching ahead under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina astonishing the world. The politicians, who don't like the development and progresses, are doing politics of creating confusion among the people," he said.
Urging all to remain alert against the plotters, Hasan said the language, culture and heritage could not be protected if Bangladesh had not achieved independence under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He (Bangabandhu) is the greatest Bangalees of all time, he added.
He said the per capita income of the countrymen has increased about four and half times and the purchase power also increased about three times. The fate of all people has changed, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.
But, he said, BNP leaders including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir are not seeing the development and they are organising different programmes to create confusion among the people. The country became champions for five consecutive times in corruption during BNP's regime and they ran parallel government by creating "Hawa Bhaban', he added.
Later, the minister exchanged views with the leaders of Private Radio Owners' Association Bangladesh (PROAB) at the seminar room of his ministry at secretariat here.
Replying to a query over the comments of BNP leaders on Russia and Ukraine issue, the minister said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is now giving different statements questioning why Bangladesh abstained from voting in the United Nations.
He said Bangladesh doesn't want to involve in any conflict. "We want peace in the world," Hasan added.