People's purchase power increases three times: Hasan

"An unarmed nation had turned into an armed nation through the 7 March speech of Bangabandhu and achieved the independence. And, currently the country is marching ahead under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina astonishing the world. The politicians, who don't like the development and progresses, are doing politics of creating confusion among the people," he said.

Urging all to remain alert against the plotters, Hasan said the language, culture and heritage could not be protected if Bangladesh had not achieved independence under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He (Bangabandhu) is the greatest Bangalees of all time, he added.