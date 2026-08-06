July Mass Uprising Day observed at UN

The Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations in New York on Wednesday commemorated July Mass Uprising Day with a reception attended by permanent representatives, diplomats, senior UN officials and representatives of other international organisations.

Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury, paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives during the July Mass Uprising, according to a press release received here this morning.

Addressing the gathering, the ambassador said the uprising reflected the enduring aspirations of the people of Bangladesh for democracy, justice, accountability and human dignity.