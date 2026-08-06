July Mass Uprising Day observed at UN
The Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations in New York on Wednesday commemorated July Mass Uprising Day with a reception attended by permanent representatives, diplomats, senior UN officials and representatives of other international organisations.
Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury, paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives during the July Mass Uprising, according to a press release received here this morning.
Addressing the gathering, the ambassador said the uprising reflected the enduring aspirations of the people of Bangladesh for democracy, justice, accountability and human dignity.
He said the movement embodied the collective determination of Bangladeshis to build a more peaceful, inclusive and prosperous future.
Highlighting the government’s 3R Strategy - Recovery, Restoration and Reconstruction, Chowdhury said the initiative aims to restore economic stability, rebuild institutions and promote sustainable development.
The permanent representative also reaffirmed Bangladesh’s commitment to democratic governance, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and strengthened international cooperation.
A documentary on the July Mass Uprising was screened during the event, providing delegates with an overview of the movement and its significance in Bangladesh’s democratic journey.