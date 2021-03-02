Petition filed to lodge case against Al Jazeera in USA

A petition has been filed with a court of Michigan state in USA to lodge case against Qatar-based TV channel Al Jazeera and five others.

An appeal has been made in the petition to immediately remove the video clip 'All the Prime Ministers' Men' from Al Jazeera. Besides, some 500m dollars have been sought as compensation from the defendants.

Five people including US Bangabandhu Parishad president Mohammad Rabbi Alam filed the petition with United States district court of Michigan.

Rabbi Alam made the disclosure at a press conference at New York Jackson Heights on Monday evening.

In the press conference, Rabbi Alam said other plaintiffs are: Shere Alam, Rizvi Alam and organisations named Bangabandhu Parishad and Bangabandhu Commissions.

The defendants in the case are Al Jazeera English, journalist Konok Sarwar, Ilias Hossain, Delwar Hossain, Julkar Nain Sayer, David Bergman and Al Jazeera Media Network.