Dialogue for International Day of the Girl held
As part of the International Day of the Girl (IDG) 2024 celebrations on 11 October, Plan International Bangladesh hosted a dialogue titled “Until You Hear Me” on Thursday.
This event brought together young girls and dignitaries to discuss issues affecting girls today, says a press release.
In the first session, youth group members Ayesha Akhtar, Tasnim Aziz, Fahmida Haque, and Sanjida Esha led the discussion, moderated by Kothok Biswas.
The open discussion that followed featured prominent guests including British high commissioner Sarah Cook, Norwegian ambassador Håkon Arald Gulbrandsen, Microsoft’s managing director for Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal Md Yousup Faruqu, and Plan International Bangladesh’s country director Kabita Bose.
The young women addressed critical issues such as child marriage, sexual harassment, gender inequality, lack of proper healthcare during menstruation, and the disproportionate impact of climate change on women and girls. They highlighted the negative effects of natural disasters on reproductive health, the lack of sanitation during menstruation, and how shelters fail to provide adequate healthcare for women.
British high commissioner Sarah Cook emphasized the importance of understanding the challenges girls face as they strive to fulfill their dreams, saying, “Since 2015, the UK government has provided over 10 million girls worldwide with access to quality education. In Bangladesh, we continue to support the government in ensuring that every girl receives a proper education, especially those in marginalized and vulnerable communities.”
Norwegian ambassador Håkon Arald Gulbrandsen highlighted Norway’s commitment to gender equality and women’s rights, explaining, “Last year, we launched an action plan called 'A Just World is an Equal World,' which aims to implement SDG 5 on gender equality and prioritize women’s rights. We believe everyone has the right to control their own bodies and live free from violence.”
Microsoft’s managing director Md Yousup Faruqu discussed the barriers women face in the ICT sector, stating, "Our goal over the next two years is to ensure that 43 per cent of our workforce consists of women. The challenges are real, but technology plays a crucial role in overcoming these barriers.”
Kabita Bose, country director of Plan International Bangladesh, expressed optimism about the future, stating, “When girls speak about their challenges and offer solutions, it gives us hope. Education is the most important tool for girls, as it helps them understand their potential.”
This year’s International Day of the Girl theme, “Girls’ Vision for the Future,” aligns with Plan International’s theme “Unite for Peace.” The events and discussions are part of Plan International’s ongoing efforts to empower young women, challenge stereotypes, and promote girls’ participation in leadership.