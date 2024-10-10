Dialogue for International Day of the Girl held

As part of the International Day of the Girl (IDG) 2024 celebrations on 11 October, Plan International Bangladesh hosted a dialogue titled “Until You Hear Me” on Thursday.

This event brought together young girls and dignitaries to discuss issues affecting girls today, says a press release.

In the first session, youth group members Ayesha Akhtar, Tasnim Aziz, Fahmida Haque, and Sanjida Esha led the discussion, moderated by Kothok Biswas.

The open discussion that followed featured prominent guests including British high commissioner Sarah Cook, Norwegian ambassador Håkon Arald Gulbrandsen, Microsoft’s managing director for Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal Md Yousup Faruqu, and Plan International Bangladesh’s country director Kabita Bose.

The young women addressed critical issues such as child marriage, sexual harassment, gender inequality, lack of proper healthcare during menstruation, and the disproportionate impact of climate change on women and girls. They highlighted the negative effects of natural disasters on reproductive health, the lack of sanitation during menstruation, and how shelters fail to provide adequate healthcare for women.