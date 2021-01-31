Petrapole port suspends trade protesting 'harassment by BSF'

Trade at Petrapole-Benapole border checkpoint remained suspended all day on Sunday as Petrapole port halted operation protesting different ‘harassments’ by the Border Security Force (BSF).

The suspension caused long tailbacks of goods laden trucks on the both ends of the checkpoint, reports UNB.

Traders alleged that BSF has recently restricted movement of clearing and forwarding staffs through the port showing security causes.

BSF also spent excessive time in checking trucks at the ports triggering extra hazards on the traders, the traders said.