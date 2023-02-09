Former envoy to Dhaka missing after earthquake in Turkey

Former Turkish ambassador in Dhaka Devrim Öztürk has been missing since the earthquake devastated vast swathes of southern Turkey on Monday.

He had served as the Turkish ambassador in Dhaka from 2015 to 2019.

The current Turkish envoy in Dhaka, Mustafa Osman Turan, made the disclosure in a press briefing at the embassy on Thursday. Turan took charge from the missing diplomat.