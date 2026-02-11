UN calls for safe, inclusive, meaningful participation of women in elections

It said as Bangladesh prepares for the 13th National Parliamentary Election on 12 February, the UN underscores that safe, inclusive and meaningful participation in public life is a fundamental right.

This includes the rights of all women and girls, including women with disabilities, women from minority communities, gender diverse people, and others who may face heightened barriers, discrimination or gender-based violence.

Ahead of the election, the UN notes concerns raised by women’s groups and civil society organisations on violence and harassment of women candidates and voters, including digital violence.

Women in public life, including political leaders, activists, journalists, and human rights defenders, are reporting increased incidents of cyberbullying, deepfakes, coordinated harassment, and image-based abuse, including AI-altered and sexualised content, the statement added.