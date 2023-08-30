Iconic railway station in Cox’s Bazar likely to start operation in October

The country's sole iconic railway station, designed resembling an oyster, in the tourist city of Cox's Bazar is likely to be ready for operation in October.

"85 per cent work of the station has already been completed," said Md Ahmed Sufi, project manager of Max Infrastructure Limited, constructing the railway station in a press release on Tuesday.

He said, "The central structure of the iconic railway station, inclusive of the oyster-inspired roof and passenger service amenities, has been completed. The government has asked to ensure certain facilities for the launch of the project by October. We are working towards that goal."