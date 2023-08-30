Iconic railway station in Cox’s Bazar likely to start operation in October

The country's sole iconic railway station, designed resembling an oyster, in the tourist city of Cox's Bazar is likely to be ready for operation in October.
"85 per cent work of the station has already been completed," said Md Ahmed Sufi, project manager of Max Infrastructure Limited, constructing the railway station in a press release on Tuesday.
He said, "The central structure of the iconic railway station, inclusive of the oyster-inspired roof and passenger service amenities, has been completed. The government has asked to ensure certain facilities for the launch of the project by October. We are working towards that goal."
The remaining 15 per cent work including the fountain will be constructed after the station goes into operation, said the official.
He mentioned that the main structure of the six-story station building has been completed.
"Currently, the platform and footbridge of the station are in the final phases of completion. Simultaneously, the construction of 20 five-storey buildings on the western side of the station building is progressing," he added.
The official said they are working tirelessly to meet the inauguration deadline set by the railway authorities.
"We have executed all tasks while upholding the highest standards of construction. This achievement stands as a source of great pride for us as a local institution," Ahmed Sufi said.
According to Max Infrastructure Limited, the railway station structure spans an impressive 1,87,037 square feet across 29 acres of land. The premises are designed to accommodate amenities such as upscale hotels, shopping complexes, restaurants, childcare facilities, and secure luggage storage areas.
Additionally, the company has successfully completed the installation of a 50-kilometre of railway tracks in Cox's Bazar section.
Once operational, the long awaited 100km railway journey from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar is expected to captivate tourists with its breathtaking natural landscapes and scenic beauty, further strengthening the region's tourism sector.