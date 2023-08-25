BRICS: Six more countries to join the bloc, Bangladesh not included

While there are stark differences in the economies of the BRICS member states, the countries too have different foreign policies. That is why it had been difficult for them to come to an agreement. It took even longer to sort out the issue when Indian prime minister Narendra Modi came up with a proposal for two criteria to decide upon membership.

According to the news agency Reuters, the two conditions that Narendra Modi put forward were, none of the interested countries could be target of international sanctions and they must also have a minimum per capita GDP requirement.

No statement was made on behalf of the BRICS summit as too how far this proposal of the Indian prime minister was taken into cognizance. A decision in this regard was to be taken after the Wednesday plenary session, but an official informed Reuters that the matter was delayed after this proposal was put forward by the Indian prime minister.

There is a gaping differences in the per capital GDP of the six countries who have been accepted as BRICS members. UAE has the highest per capital GDP among them (USD 53,758 according to the World Bank's 2022 records). The lowest on the list is Ethiopia (USD 1,027 according the World Bank's 2022 records). Bangladesh had a much higher per capita GDP than Ethiopia at USD 2,688 (World Bank 2022). Indonesia's is even higher, at USD 4,788. In the meantime, according to the World Bank, India's per capita GDP is USD 2,388.

Meanwhile, Iran and Venezuela are considered to be likely targets for sanctions of the US-led western world. Iran has been invited to join BRICS.

Certain leaders of BRICS in the past had openly called for a new world order and a dollar-less financial and trade system to be built up. Brazil's president Lula had even proposed a BRICS currency. Russia and China are endeavouring to build BRICS up as a separate power, a counter to the western bloc.

China is the most influential country of the grouping. China's president Xi Jinping has said that, "the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation.... We should always bear in mind our founding purpose of strengthening ourselves through unity, enhance cooperation across the board, and build a high-quality partnership."