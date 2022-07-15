Kidneys being sold over Facebook, donors become brokers

Social media is being used as a marketing place for human kidneys. Buyers and sellers of kidneys are seen bargaining over the price on Facebook groups. Meanwhile, some of those who had sold kidneys earlier have given into temptation and have turned into brokers of kidneys now.

The kidney business has expanded as the government has no effective measures in place to halt this illegal trade. More than a decade ago, Joypurhat’s Kalai upazila made headlines for kidney sales. This business is still running in Kalai. There is evidence that it has expanded to neighbouring Panchbibi upazila as well.

It is the poorer and weaker people of the society that sell kidneys. Though people belonging to any social class might require kidney transplant, it is just the rich, powerful an influential people who availing them. There are brokers in the middle of the trading process. These brokers, protected by powerful people, are exploiting the poor and needy kidney donors different ways.