India to resume full visa services once situation improves: High Commissioner Pranay Verma
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma has said that several categories of visas, including medical visas, are currently available for Bangladeshi nationals.
Once the situation improves, the visa office will resume issuing all types of Indian visas, he added.
Speaking to local newspersons on Monday evening after visiting the Puja Mandap at the ancestral home of philanthropist Ranada Prasad Saha in Mirzapur of Tangail, Pranay Verma extended his greetings for the Durga Puja festivities.
He said he had come to Kumudini to join the Saptami Puja celebrations, calling it a wonderful occasion for all.
“Durga Puja is celebrated with the same spirit in both India and Bangladesh,” Pranay Verma remarked, expressing his hope that the festival would bring welfare and prosperity to the people of both nations.
Earlier, upon his arrival at the Kumudini complex, the High Commissioner was received by Mahabir Pati, director of Kumudini Welfare Trust, and Mandira Chowdhury, principal of Bharateswari Homes.
After tea at the Kumudini Library, he crossed the Louhajang River by traditional bajra boat to visit Ranada’s Puja Mandap, where he watched the arati performed by students of Bharateswari Homes.
Among others present were Rajib Prasad Saha, managing director of Kumudini Welfare Trust; Sanjoy Kumar Mahanta, additional deputy commissioner (general) of Tangail; Abdul Halim, principal of Kumudini Medical College; Mirzapur Upazila Nirbahi Officer ABM Ariful Islam; and Animesh Bhoumik, deputy director of Kumudini Hospital.
The Puja Mandap had earlier been visited by Nepal’s Ambassador Ghanshyam Bhandari, Canada’s High Commissioner Ajit Singh, and Justice Bhishmadev Chakraborty, all of whom also joined the arati.