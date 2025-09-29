India to resume full visa services once situation improves: High Commissioner Pranay Verma

Speaking to local newspersons on Monday evening after visiting the Puja Mandap at the ancestral home of philanthropist Ranada Prasad Saha in Mirzapur of Tangail, Pranay Verma extended his greetings for the Durga Puja festivities.

He said he had come to Kumudini to join the Saptami Puja celebrations, calling it a wonderful occasion for all.

“Durga Puja is celebrated with the same spirit in both India and Bangladesh,” Pranay Verma remarked, expressing his hope that the festival would bring welfare and prosperity to the people of both nations.