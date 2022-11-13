Farmers embrace new pesticide-free method

Farmers of Biswanath upazila in Sylhet are benefiting from using the long-overlooked ‘perching’ method to protect their crops from insects, reports UNB.

This method is gaining momentum among the farmers for being almost free and environment-friendly. Besides this method plays a vital role in protecting the ecological balance.

Lutfur Rahman, a farmer of Dadshor union under the upazila, said he didn’t use any pesticides this year to protect crops on 45 bighas out of his 47 cultivated.