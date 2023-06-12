Islami Andolon stages protests wielding sticks in Barishal

Leaders and activists of Islami Andolon Bangladesh (IAB) are staging protests wielding sticks in different parts of the city as their mayoral candidate Syed Faizul Karim, who is contesting in the Barishal City Corporation election, came under attack.
Syed Faizul Karim with ‘hand fan’ symbol’ and several other activists were injured in the attack that was carried out on Monday afternoon at Qader Chowdhury Government Primary School polling center at the ward No 2.
The party said it lodged the complaints to the returning officer and Barishal Metropolitan Police commissioner. Hearing the news, the party’s leaders and activists have started demonstrating at the entry points of Barishal city.
It is learnt that another section of leaders and activists demonstrated at Chowmatha area at Kashipur and the areas adjacent to Barishal University, condemning the assault on the mayoral candidate.
KM Shariat Ullah, deputy coordinator of the party’s media cell, told Prothom Alo that the demonstration is not being held at the party’s direction. The leaders and activists of the party gathered in different points of the city after learning that the [mayoral] candidate was assaulted.
Media cell of IAB also brought out allegations of attack and harassment of its activists, obstruction of entry of its polling agents in the polling centers, eviction of agents from polling centers, obstruction of voters and forcible casting of votes.
Candidate Faizul Karim said he went to Sabera Khatun Secondary School polling center at ward No 22. Some 30-40 people suddenly attacked him near Hatem Ali College intersection with sticks and bricks. Several activists of the party including Faizul were injured during the attack.