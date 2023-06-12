Islami Andolon stages protests wielding sticks in Barishal

Leaders and activists of Islami Andolon Bangladesh (IAB) are staging protests wielding sticks in different parts of the city as their mayoral candidate Syed Faizul Karim, who is contesting in the Barishal City Corporation election, came under attack.

Syed Faizul Karim with ‘hand fan’ symbol’ and several other activists were injured in the attack that was carried out on Monday afternoon at Qader Chowdhury Government Primary School polling center at the ward No 2.

The party said it lodged the complaints to the returning officer and Barishal Metropolitan Police commissioner. Hearing the news, the party’s leaders and activists have started demonstrating at the entry points of Barishal city.