Pilot Nawshad's body to reach Dhaka Thursday morning: State minister

"Nawshad's body will arrive around 8:30am on Thursday," he said while briefing the newsmen after inaugurating the Online Reservation System and Hotel Management System under Enterprise Resource Planning (version-2) at the conference room of his ministry on Wednesday.
"We're extremely shocked as we've lost such a pilot who had shown his efficiency and responsibility by saving the lives of passengers before. We deeply mourn his premature demise," he said, adding that all necessary steps have been taken to bring Nawshad's body back.
On 27 August, Biman Bangladesh Airlines scheduled flight BG022 on the Muscat-Dhaka route with a total of 124 passengers on board landed at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, Maharashtra, India due to the sudden physical illness of its pilot captain Nawshad Ataul Quaiyum.