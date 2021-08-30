Pilot Nawshad passes away

Bangladesh Pilot Association (BAPA) president Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the death of pilot Nowshad to Prothom Alo around 3.00pm on Monday.
He told Prothom Alo, "Pilot Nowshad's ventilator was removed at around 11.00am on Monday and he was declared dead."
Meanwhile, Biman Bangladesh Airlines’ deputy manager (public relations) Tahera Khandaker told Prothom Alo at around 3:30pm, "The hospital authorities have confirmed the death of captain Nowshad. Details about his death and when he will be brought to the country will be announced later.”
Earlier on Friday morning, captain Quaiyum fell ill while on a flight BG-022 carrying 124 passengers from Muscat, Oman to Dhaka.
Later, Nawshad’s co-pilot made an emergency landing at the Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, Maharashtra.
He was taken to Kingsway Hospital in Nagpur where he was receiving treatment under the supervision of physician Ranjan Barokar, and Birendra Belekar.