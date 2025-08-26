Offshore oil and gas exploration comes to a halt

According to sources at Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla), in the most recent tender for oil and gas exploration in the Bay of Bengal, seven foreign companies initially purchased bid documents. To encourage greater competition, the deadline was extended by three months. However, ultimately, no foreign company submitted a tender. Preparations are now being made to issue a fresh tender.

Petrobangla officials noted that it typically takes one and a half to two years to commence operations following the invitation of tenders and the signing of agreements. Consequently, restarting exploration offshore will be delayed. Furthermore, given the current political situation of the country, tendering may not yield positive outcomes. As such, the process may be postponed until after an elected government assumes office.

Bangladesh resolved its maritime boundary disputes with India in 2012 and with Myanmar in 2014, opening vast new opportunities for offshore exploration. Petrobangla divided the Bay of Bengal into 26 blocks, 15 deep-seas and 11 shallow-seas, for oil and gas exploration.