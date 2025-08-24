The country's gas reserves are running out. Production is declining continuously. If new gas fields are not discovered and extraction from new mines is not started, domestic reserves may run out in the next eight years.

Currently, 1.8 billion cubic feet of gas is extracted from domestic gas fields per day. In 2017, it was around 2.7 billion cubic feet. That is, domestic gas extraction has decreased by 33 per cent.

When production from domestic sources decreases, dependence on gas imports increases. For that, a large sum of foreign currency has to be spent which affects foreign currency reserves.

In 2018, the then Awami League government started importing gas. It was a major reason behind the increase in the price of the dollar to 123 taka and the hike in the prices of all products. Subsequently the country’s forex reserve started declining while pay for the import and the price of dollar has been increasing since then. Along with this, gas prices have had to be increased in phases.

It is the common people who will have to pay for this. The prices of cooking oil, sugar, and other essential goods would not have risen so much, and the cost of living would not have increased to this extent, had the government been able to keep prices under control by increasing the production of natural gas from domestic gas fields.