13 including ex-ministers, MPs of AL at ICT

The list of accused include former law minister Anisul Huq, former advisers to the former prime minister, Salman F Rahman and Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Workers Party president Rashed Khan Menon, JSD president Hasanul Haq Inu, former civil aviation and tourism minister Muhammad Faruk Khan, former social welfare minister Dipu Moni, former textile and jute minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, former state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, former state minister for industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder and former member of parliament Shahjahan Khan.