13 including ex-ministers, MPs of AL at ICT
A total of 13 ministers, members of parliament and bureaucrats of the ousted Awami League government have been produced to International Crimes Tribunal. They might be shown arrested in a case of crimes against humanity today, Monday.
They were taken to the old High Court building premises in Dhaka around 10:00 am on Monday morning. They have been charged with crimes against humanity like murder and torture.
The list of accused include former law minister Anisul Huq, former advisers to the former prime minister, Salman F Rahman and Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Workers Party president Rashed Khan Menon, JSD president Hasanul Haq Inu, former civil aviation and tourism minister Muhammad Faruk Khan, former social welfare minister Dipu Moni, former textile and jute minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, former state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, former state minister for industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder and former member of parliament Shahjahan Khan.