Bangladesh

13 including ex-ministers, MPs of AL at ICT

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Former private industry affairs adviser to the former prime minister, Salman F Rahman is being taken to the International Crimes tribunal on 18 November 2024.Suvra Kanti Das

A total of 13 ministers, members of parliament and bureaucrats of the ousted Awami League government have been produced to International Crimes Tribunal. They might be shown arrested in a case of crimes against humanity today, Monday.

Former law minister Anisul Huq is being taken to the International Crimes tribunal on 18 November 2024.
Suvra Kanti Das

They were taken to the old High Court building premises in Dhaka around 10:00 am on Monday morning. They have been charged with crimes against humanity like murder and torture.

Former civil aviation and tourism minister Muhammad Faruk Khan being taken to International Crimes Tribunal on 18 November 2024.
Suvra Kanti Das

The list of accused include former law minister Anisul Huq, former advisers to the former prime minister, Salman F Rahman and Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Workers Party president Rashed Khan Menon, JSD president Hasanul Haq Inu, former civil aviation and tourism minister Muhammad Faruk Khan, former social welfare minister Dipu Moni, former textile and jute minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, former state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, former state minister for industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder and former member of parliament Shahjahan Khan.

JSD president Hasanul Haq Inu being taken to International Crimes Tribunal on 18 November 2024.
Suvra Kanti Das
Former state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed being taken to International Crimes Tribunal on 18 November 2024.
Suvra Kanti Das
Also Read

International Crimes Tribunal gets 5 new prosecutors

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Bangladesh