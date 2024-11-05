Prothom Alo pledges bold journalism recalling memories of mass uprising

Prothom Alo journalists Monday pledged to continue its practice of bold, honest and objective journalism they showed during the tough days of bloodied mass uprising in July.

They made the commitment recalling their memories and experience today, marking the 26th anniversary of the country’s prime newspaper.

The slogan for this anniversary is “Jegeche Bangladesh (Bangladesh Awakened)”.

All the programmes, including the slogan, of the event were arranged aligning with the student-people uprising of July-August. The gathering of all the staff of Prothom Alo was organised at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh auditorium at Farmgate in the city.