26th anniversary
Prothom Alo pledges bold journalism recalling memories of mass uprising
Prothom Alo journalists Monday pledged to continue its practice of bold, honest and objective journalism they showed during the tough days of bloodied mass uprising in July.
They made the commitment recalling their memories and experience today, marking the 26th anniversary of the country’s prime newspaper.
The slogan for this anniversary is “Jegeche Bangladesh (Bangladesh Awakened)”.
All the programmes, including the slogan, of the event were arranged aligning with the student-people uprising of July-August. The gathering of all the staff of Prothom Alo was organised at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh auditorium at Farmgate in the city.
A special day
This special day of annual gathering of all the staff of Prothom Alo started with singing the national anthem at 10:00 am. Prothom Alo’s associate editor Shumana Sharmin moderated the event.
She invited Prothom Alo’s executive editor Sajjad Sharif to speak on how the newspaper navigated tough days.
“We have crossed a grand time. We became witnesses of such a historic incident after the liberation war; this was unparalleled. But the time was like a trial by fire for us,” Sajjad Sharif depicted the turbulent days of student-lead quota reform movement that morphed into mass uprising.
He said citizens from all walks of life went ahead to face the bullets of the autocrat for democracy. Through this they gave birth to a new hope. We maintained the highest level of cautiousness in doing journalism in those turbulent days. People accepted all our information and data, the demonstrators kept their faith in those as well. Even the international media heavily quoted Prothom Alo in their reports.
He said this acknowledgement from home and abroad during the critical moments inspired the staff of the newspaper a lot.
Sajjad Sharif pledged to maintain that value in the future as well.
Days of mass uprising in a documentary
At the start of the programmes, one-minute silence was observed in memory of the martyrs of the July-August mass uprising. Later, a documentary, directed by Redoan Rony, on the days of the mass uprising was shown.
The documentary reenacted the incidents of Abu Sayeed facing police bullets with his hands stretched, Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdha sustained bullet injuries while distributing bottles of water among the demonstrators on the streets, a mother breaks out in tears holding the body of her son, uprising of men and women braving the bullets, bombs and barricades in the capital city and other parts of the country, and the scene of fleeing of the autocratic ruler.
The documentary also highlighted how the Prothom Alo newspersons collected news and photos risking their lives in those days.
Prothom Alo’s Dhaka University correspondent Asif Hawlader, photojournalist Suvra Kanti Das, staff correspondent Drinja Chambugong, Ahmedul Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan, Asaduzzaman, special correspondent Mansura Hossain, Badarganj correspondent Altaf Hossain and Taraganj correspondent Rahidul Islam were called on the stage to share their experiences. They were welcomed on the stage by Prothom Alo’s joint editor Soharb Hassan.
Have to stay alert
Like every year, The Daily Star’s editor Mahfuz Anam addressed the event as the special guest. Congratulating everyone, he said he always feels awe and inspired coming to this programme.
He lauded the achievements of Prothom Alo under the leadership of editor Matiur Rahman.
Mentioning the contemporary digital technologies created scopes of circulation of information fast through the social media, Mahfuz Anam asked all the newspersons to remain more cautious and professional so that no quarter could harm newspapers like Prothom Alo and The Daily Star.
While discussions, slogan of Prothom Alo’s anniversary, moments of the mass uprising and graffiti painted on walls in Dhaka and across the country were shown in the background.
Prothom Alo’s managing editor Anisul Hoque encouraged all to write more about the people so that the government and other organisations in the state could function properly.
The relief distribution activities by Bondhushava members and Prothom Alo Trust were also shown during the times of recent floods in Feni, Noakhali and other areas.
Correspondents from different areas also shared their experiences at the programme.
The discussion was concluded with the speech of Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman. He thanked the readers, advertisers and well-wishers.
He highlighted how Prothom Alo turned into a family of 967-members from 105-members at the outset. He also recalled newspersons like Mizanur Rahman Khan and Arun Basu.
Matiur Rahman also elaborated how Prothom Alo has focussed on the digital medium including online and video journalism with the changing time.
The Prothom Alo editor urged all to remain cautious and practise bold and objective journalism in the future as well.
The programme ended with the distribution of awards among the best staff and other winners in other categories including a quiz event.