Corruption has not yet been completely eradicated from country: TI Chairman

Transparency International (TI) Chairman Francois Valerian has said corruption has not yet been completely eradicated from the country, even after the July mass uprising.

He said that corruption still exists, but it's too early to say whether it has increased or decreased.

Francois Valerian made these remarks during the press conference organised by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) on the occasion of his visit to Bangladesh as the Chairman of the global anti-corruption organisation, TI.

When asked about his observations on the corruption situation in the country, the TI Chairman said that corruption had increased significantly during the final years of authoritarian rule. Even after the change in power in August last year, corruption has not been completely eliminated.