PK Halder amasses Tk 9.33b in 10 yrs

The former managing director (MD) of Global Islami Bank (former NRB bank) Proshanta Kumar (PK) Halder bought land, flat and hotel in names and without names in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Narsingdi and different areas of the country for Tk 9.33 billion.

Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), said it was not possible for PK Halder alone to amass this amount of wealth in such a short span of time.

He told Prothom Alo that the ACC should also find out those who have become the owners of PK Halder's illegal assets in just a few years. They also have to face trial.

Apart from this, he laundered Tk 800 million to Canada, according to a charge sheet submitted by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in the court.

ACC says PK Halder, came from a middle-lower class family in Pirojpur, amassed this wealth in a span of 10 years [between 2009 and 2019]. His legal income is only Tk 120 million.

He took loans of Tk 35 billion from four financial institutions— International Leasing and Financial Services Limited, People’s Leasing and Financial Services, FAS Finance and Investment Limited and Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company (BIFC).

At first, he started controlling these institutions through purchasing shares and took loans later. This financial scam came to fore at the beginning of 2020, months after the departure of PK Halder from the country.