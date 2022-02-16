PK Halder amasses Tk 9.33b in 10 yrs

As PK Halder fled the country without paying loans, these institutions are now unable to return their customers’ money.
While absconding, the ACC filed a case against him on 8 January 2020 on charges of money laundering and amassing wealth illegally worth about Tk 2.75 billion.
The ACC has submitted a charge sheet against 14 people including PK Halder, his mother, brother and close relatives in this case, which will be produced before the court on 20 February.
Halder’s cousin Shangkha Bepari, close associates Sukumar Mridha, Anindita Mridha and Avantika Baral were arrested in this case and made confessional statements before the court. However, 10 accused, including PK Halder, his mother and brother, are on the run.
ACC deputy director Md Salauddin, also the investigation officer of the case, told Prothom Alo on Tuesday that the assets that PK Halder has made in names and without names have been highlighted in the chargesheet submitted in the court. The current market value of those assets will not be less than Tk 9.33 billion.
Lands and flats of Tk 9.33 billion
As per the ACC chargesheet, PK Halder has purchased a total of 6,790 decimals of land in names and without names in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Narsingdi and different parts of the country. Although the market value of these assets was shown at about Tk 3.92 billion, the current value is Tk 9.33 billion.
He bought 4,174 decimals of land in his name, whose monetary value was shown at about 680 million. Now, the current price of this portion of land is Tk 2.28 billion. Apart from this, he has two flats in Dhanmondi.
According to the chargesheet, PK Halder had built a building in Uttara for his close relative Purnima Rani Halder, whose market value is Tk 120 million. He also bought 109 decimals of land in Tejgaon, Tejturi Bazar and Green Road in Dhaka for Purnima's brother Uttam Kumar. The market value of this land is Tk two billion.
PK Halder built an eight-storey hotel (known as Radisson) on two acres of land in Cox's Bazar in the name of Clewiston Foods, whose monetary value is Tk 2.40 billion.
Besides, he purchased 404 decimals of land for his cousins Amitav Adhikari and Ananga Mohan Roy in Dhaka and Narayanganj at Tk 1.67 billion.
Citing data from the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) and the Canadian Financial Intelligence Unit, the ACC report said that between 2012 and 2020, PK Halder swindled about Tk 800 million [Canadian dollar 117,111,164] to his brother Pritish Halder.