PK Halder placed on three-day remand

According to various Indian intelligence sources, ED has arrested PK Halder along with five of his accomplices on allegations of illegal entry and residing in India, purchase of properties under false identity and illegal transfer of funds from Bangladesh to India.

Special attention is being placed on money laundering act of 2002. However, it could not be confirmed whether his brother Pranesh Kumar Halder, who managed his business in West Bengal was among the arrested or not.

ED says, PK Halder identifying himself as Shivshankar Halder somehow collected various government identification cards of India such as West Bengal ration card, voter ID, income tax office’s identity card PAN, citizenship ID, Adhaar card etc. ED mentioned that PK Halder’s associates also had done the same.